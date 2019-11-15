19-year-old arrested in double homicide in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old in a double homicide in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the teen, who is from Topeka, was booked Thursday night into the Shawnee County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Bond is expected to be set at a Friday morning court appearance.

His arrest stems from a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Owen Hughes and 21-year-old Reginald McKinney Jr.

