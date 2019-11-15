Belton man facing charges after crashing truck into home, injuring child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- A Belton man is facing charges after allegedly crashing his pick up truck into a home, injuring an 8-year-old girl.

Cory Lionel Palmer Hansen is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended license. Prosecutors say additional charges are possible.

According to Belton police, Hansen crashed his truck into a home in the 500 block of Colbern Street around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

After the crash, Hansen ran away from the scene of the crash, but was arrested nearby.

The crash injured 8-year-old Lola Newell, who has multiple spinal fractures and neck issues. She's currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Hansen is being held in the Cass County jail on $25,000 cash only bond.