Death investigation underway after drowning at Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center

Posted 10:50 am, November 15, 2019, by

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department said one person drowned Friday morning at the Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center.

Police said they were dispatched at 8:22 a.m. to the center, 4706 Overland Drive, on reports of a medical emergency involving an adult, not a student, possibly drowning.

First responders performed lifesaving efforts, but they said the person could not be revived.

Officials said this is an ongoing death investigation. No foul play is suspected.

 

