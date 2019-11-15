× Death investigation underway after drowning at Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department said one person drowned Friday morning at the Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center.

Police said they were dispatched at 8:22 a.m. to the center, 4706 Overland Drive, on reports of a medical emergency involving an adult, not a student, possibly drowning.

First responders performed lifesaving efforts, but they said the person could not be revived.

Officials said this is an ongoing death investigation. No foul play is suspected.