Homicide investigation underway in Independence after one of two shooting victims dies

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to East 15th Street South and South Home Avenue around 6:50 a.m. upon reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. First responders took both of them to the hospital.

One of the victims died.

Police have not released the victim’s name or said what led up to the shooting. They did say this is a homicide investigation.