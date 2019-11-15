Jury convicts Independence man of sex crimes involving 13-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted an Independence man Friday of sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl.

James Dodd Jr., 36, was convicted of two counts of child molestation, attempted statutory sodomy, statutory sodomy and statutory rape.

According to court documents, Dodd molested the victim on three separate occasions beginning when she was just 7-years-old.

Police began investigating after the victim disclosed the sexual abuse to her mother in 2016.

The jury recommended a sentence of up to 88 years in prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.