Kansas students encouraged to get creative for photo contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fifth annual ‘Happy Birthday, Kansas!’ photography contest is now open for submissions.

Students in 1st-12th grade from across the state can submit up to 5 photographs that they took.

The theme for this year’s contest is “Going to school in Kansas.” Students are encouraged to be creative with the theme but the photos must be taken in Kansas during this calendar year.

“Their perspectives can be very different, what they see and what is important to them,” said Bobbie Athon, Communications Director with the Kansas Historical Society. “It’s always fascinating to be able to see that and how that can vary from first grade to 12th grade and the interpretation that they use.”

The Kansas Historical Society partners with the Kansas legislative spouses to put on this contest each year. It was originally started by Marearl Denning, wife to Senator Jim Denning, and a photographer herself.

The deadline to submit your photograph(s) is December 20, 2019. You can submit here.

First and second place winners from each grade level are invited to a special recognition ceremony at the Capitol building on Kansas Day, January 29, where their photos will also be on display.

All 12 first-place winners receive an iPad and all 12 second-place winners receive a Kindle.