× KC police searching for missing 23-year-old man who has autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man with autism and other medical conditions.

Terrell Williams was last seen Friday leaving the 2000 block of E. 24th Street in Kansas City on foot. He was wearing gray pants and white shoes but didn’t have a shirt on, police said.

Williams is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has mole on his left cheek and a beard.

Police said the 23-year-old has autism and other medical conditions that require medication.

If located, please call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.