Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing Midtown man on his own front porch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentence d Friday for shooting and killing a Midtown man on his own front porch in 2010.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Danzel Reese to 20 years in prison in the 2010 killing of Lance Rutter. Reese was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter and robbery.

According to court documents, Reese and his co-defendant, Jamal Young, were out on the night of Aug. 7, 2010 looking to rob a drug dealer. When the dealer didn’t show, Reese decided he was “just gonna rob anybody,” according to a witness.

Court documents say that Reese and Young were in the area of 38th and Baltimore when they approached the victim and another man sitting on their front porch and demanded money.

The witness handed over his wallet and Rutter began arguing with Reese, who shot him before fleeing the scene.

DNA swabs from a laser light found at the scene matched Reese.