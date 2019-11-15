Union Pacific bringing steam locomotive to Kansas City to celebrate 150th anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some Metro families will have the chance to see a historic steam engine next week.
Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.
The train will make several stops in the FOX4 viewing area:
|November 17
|Osawatomie
W Main St. Crossing
|Arrival
Depart
|2:30 p.m. CT
3:00 p.m. CT
|Kansas City
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.
|Arrival
|6:30 p.m. CT
|November 18
|Kansas City
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.
|On Display:
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
|November 19
|Kansas City
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.
|Depart
|8:00 a.m. CT
|Lawrence
402 N. 2nd St.
|Arrival
Depart
|10:15 a.m. CT
10:45 a.m. CT