Union Pacific bringing steam locomotive to Kansas City to celebrate 150th anniversary

Posted 1:57 am, November 15, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  – Some Metro families will have the chance to see a historic steam engine next week.

Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

The train will make several stops in the FOX4 viewing area:

November 17
Osawatomie
W Main St. Crossing		 Arrival
Depart		 2:30 p.m. CT
3:00 p.m. CT
Kansas City
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.		 Arrival 6:30 p.m. CT
November 18
Kansas City
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.		 On Display:

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT
November 19
Kansas City
Union Station
30 W. Pershing Rd.		 Depart 8:00 a.m. CT
Lawrence
402 N. 2nd St.		 Arrival
Depart		 10:15 a.m. CT
10:45 a.m. CT

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.