1 dead after worker shoots another inside Independence restaurant

Editor’s note: A previous edition of this story said Independence, Kan. This has been corrected.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting at Thai Spice around in the evening on Nov. 16.

Public Information Officer John Syme told FOX4 the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the restaurant, located in the 18931 E. Valley View Pkwy.

Police told FOX4 that the incident happened when one worker shot another worker.

The victim is an adult, Syme said, but the person’s gender and identity are both unknown at this time.

There were diners at the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

A worker has been arrested.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated as more information is made available.