Chiefs tight end Bell likely out against Chargers after ankle injury last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said it didn’t look good for tight end Blake Bell’s playing chances heading into their game against the Chargers on Monday, Nov. 18.

“There’s a good chance Blake will be listed as out,” Reid said in a very quick press conference on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Bell was temporarily taken out last week during the Chiefs loss to the Titans due to an ankle injury. He only missed a couple of drives that game, but he later missed practice on Thursday. See more news about Bell on the FOX Sports website.

“We look forward to playing down in Mexico,” Reid said. “An opportunity to visit our neighbors down south. They’re passionate about football. The country loves the sport, so I know there will be a good crowd down there, and everyone will be rooting for the Chiefs.”

Monday night’s game will be played in Mexico City. Despite having to move the international game back stateside last year due to poor field conditions, fans this years are still planning on heading down south for the special experience.

