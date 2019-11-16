KCK group turns old monastery into modern home for unaccompanied homeless teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A 1950s monastery has been transformed into a modern refuge that can house up to 40 unaccompanied homeless teens.

Impact KCK, an organization made up of 44 agencies all striving to improve the quality of life in the city, specially designed the home for kids whose journeys have been unstable, traumatic and extremely difficult.

"Some kids parents have been deported," Evelyn Hill, Community Engagement Director at Avenue of Life, said. "Others have been incarcerated or parents are ill. Just a variety of sad stories where parents have lost their kids."

Agencies like Barefoot Mission redesigned spaces within the home to teach cooking, gardening, yoga, provide mentoring and spark business opportunities. The hope is that these programs at will heal trauma, remove boundaries to education and stick with kids as they grow up.

""We will stay with them on the journey to 24 through their college career to help them as they move into their first apartment," Desiree Monize, CEO of Avenue of Life, said.

Seniors from Schlagle High School acted as advisers on the project, creating an environment where their homeless friends in the district will feel safe.

Kids will move into the house in December. The home can house 30 teens 16-18 years old permanently with 10 spare beds for emergency stays.

The Avenue Youth Home is funded through private donations. You can find out more by visiting their website, here.