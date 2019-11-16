Garry’s Forecast: A Bit More Breezy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Less chilly this morning but a little bit more breeze. That's going to pick up the rest of the day with temperatures headed for the mid 50s again. A cold front arrives Sunday morning with a few showers possible. Otherwise, we'll remain relatively dry and above normal temperature wise.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

