New clues released in NKC motel homicide

Posted 10:14 am, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, November 16, 2019

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators have released new surveillance photos that could help find suspects in a motel homicide.

28-year-old Jacob Roberson was shot and killed in a room at the American Inn near I-35/29 and Armour Road in North Kansas City Wednesday afternoon.  Newly released surveillance images show 4 people who police say may have information about the case.

The Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information to call North Kansas City police at 816-412-7849, the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or to submit a tip here.

