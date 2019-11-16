× Police investigating a late night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Near midnight Friday night police officers were called to the area of 87th and Oldham Road to handle a disturbance that involved a weapon.

When officers got to the scene they saw an adult black male, wearing a black hat running from the scene. The victim, an adult black man, possibly 35-40 years old, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

KCMO detectives have contacted witnesses and are working to discover what led to the disturbance.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Any information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 reward.