Project 21 offers scholarship to warn against teen gambling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Gaming Association is encouraging students to teach other students the responsibilities of gaming.

The company is hosting its annual Project 21 20-20 Scholarship Program.

Students have the opportunity to enter a contest and earn scholarship funds by informing youth they can not gamble under the age of 21 in Missouri.

They can write an article, create a poster or film a video.

The winner of the contest will earn $2,500 and three second place winners can earn $1,500.

The goal of the contest is to teach young adults the dangers and consequences associated with underage gambling.

“Students educating students I think can be really powerful and then also you know a really nice amount of money in a scholarship for students that are willing to put a little time and effort to try and win it,” said Tammi Slagle of Diamond High School.

All Missouri high school seniors are eligible to participate in the contest. You can find out more information here.