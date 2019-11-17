Ararat Shrine Circus comes to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena November 21-24

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The 84th Annual Ararat Shrine Circus is coming to town on November 21-24 at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The “Entertain You” show presented by Circus Hollywood promises to be the biggest 3 ring circus in the Kansas City area.

This show is filled with the world’s best acrobats performing death-defying, high-flying acts. Interact with some of the best circus animal entertainment in the circus world. You will be thrilled by the elephants, tigers, camels and K9’s!

Come out and join the FOX4 Love Fund night on Thursday, Nov. 21st at 7:00 p.m., for the show’s opening performance. All tickets are half-price that night and the show will feature a special guest ringmaster from FOX4!

Here are the other show times:

Friday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m., is Family Night

Saturday, November 23 has 3 performance times: 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and our Special Guests and Ringmaster show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at the Silverstein Event Center box office and Ticketmaster. All proceeds will benefit FOX4 Love Fund and Ararat Shrine to help children in need in our community.