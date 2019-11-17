Blue Springs community surprises boy with send off before he leaves for surgery to remove tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- On Sunday, 9-year-old Brody Reickard walked into a big surprise.

Dozens of people packed Precision Line Barber Shop in Blue Springs to give Reickard a proper send off. He's leaving for Houston on Sunday with his family where he'll have surgery on Friday to remove a bone tumor in his face.

"I'm really happy," Reickard said. "Just because they're supporting me."

His friends and family are getting the number 13 shaved on the back of their heads to support Brody. It's the number Brody dons on his sports jerseys.

"I think it's wonderful. It shows Brody and Missy, Chris and Haley how lucky they are to have such wonderful friends and family that are here to support them no matter what," event organizer and family friend Megan Dye said.

From the haircuts, T-shirts and balloons -- Sunday was all about letting Brody know he's loved.

"Honestly, overwhelmed and grateful and a lot of gratitude for everyone here supporting Brody," his mother, Missy Reickard said.

He'll be in Houston for about a month as he recovers from the surgery. His friends back home will miss him.

"I'm not going to see him for a long time. I just really want to see him," Brody's friend, Cruz Schoenberger, said.

"He's like a family to me and stuff," Cooper Pugh said.

Brody has something called Aggressive Juvenile Ossifying Fibroma. It's a bone tumor in his facial skull.

His family says along with the tumor being removed, there will also be a lot of facial and eye orbit reconstruction.