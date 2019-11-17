Chiefs players support local disadvantaged kids at celebrity dinner hosted by Tyrann Mathieu Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was joined by his teammates and the community in welcoming the foundation that bears his name to Kansas City on Saturday night.

"I’m excited to represent this team and represent this community," said a smiling Mathieu. "I feel like we’re off to a good start and I thank the people here who have embraced me and really been supportive of me; it feels good to kick start the Tyrann Matheiu Foundation in Kansas City.

Mathieu's foundation supports financially disadvantaged kids by providing them with resources to reach their goals. FOX4 spoke with several donors who said they were honored to support the initiative.

"We decided to come because we are supporting the foundation that Tyrann Matheiu has," said donor James Darville. "It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community and the great work that they’re doing. We just want to be a contributor and be here and support him in spirit and in body."

Mathieu also received a tremendous amount of support from his teammates, who served the donors their dinner.

"It feels great to be here today to support one of my own teammates and brother," said Jordan Lucas. "I’m still learning a lot and to have such a great example in Tyrann, everything he does in the community, everything he’s done since he’s gotten here. I think he’s been a great example to everyone on the team so far."

The celebrity dinner was hosted at The Westin at Crown Center. All proceeds raised will go towards helping disadvantaged kids in Kansas City. Click on this link to look at photos from the event.