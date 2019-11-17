Kansas City Mayor Lucas hosts his first town hall since taking office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Almost five months ago, Quinton Lucas became Kansas City's 55th mayor. On Saturday, he held his first town hall.

"Welcome to the first of my Mayor Q and U!" he announced to a room of roughly 100 people at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum near 18th and Vine. Despite having more than 80 chairs, the town hall was standing room only.

It's a chance for Kansas City citizens to meet with the mayor and share what they feel the city needs to do.

"It's a very exciting for me," he said. "We`re going to make sure we have a town hall in every district. You know, a lot of the times, there`s the agenda that`s set by us at city hall, but that may not be the same thing everyone in a neighborhood wants to discuss."

He continued, "So we`re making sure that we have an opportunity to actually hear from folks - that`s what I`m most excited about. Hear what`s going right, what`s going wrong, and I`m still pretty early in this administration, so making sure we have the public informing us of our priorities - rather than us saying things from down from on high."

Mayor Lucas also discussed illegal dumping, public safety, and how to infill development in the first 10 minutes of his town hall. He also discussed economic development - not "just big skyscrapers", but small infrastructure and business development.

The mayor's office tells FOX4 it plans to do Mayor Q and U's once a month, rotating through each of the city's districts.