Police investigating early morning shooting death near 10th & Chestnut

Posted 8:19 am, November 17, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Sunday morning near 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

According to police, officers were sent to the area shortly before 2 a.m. to investigate reports of gunfire. After arriving, officers located a deceased man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives continue to investigate, and are canvassing the area for witnesses this morning.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

