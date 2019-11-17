Temperatures continue to trend above normal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the last three days have been at or above our normal high temperature of 52 degrees. There’s no reason to believe we won’t continue that trend until early Thursday. A cold front will arrive early Thursday to limit our temperatures.

Wednesday looks to be our best chance for rain, though. At this point, it’ll probably hold off until much later in the day. But you’ll notice how cloudy it’s expected to be. Our warmth isn’t coming from the sun; it’s coming from a very strong south wind.

That’s why I think Tuesday’s going to be the best day of the next three before this front arrives. Sure, Wednesday is warmer, but it’s very windy. Sustained winds around 20 mph are expected with gusts over 30 mph consistently. Tuesday’s much calmer with more sunshine.

Monday isn’t all that bad either, I just think we fight cloud cover off and on. If you were thinking about doing something with your leaves in your yard, maybe this is your excuse to avoid (or hurry up before.)