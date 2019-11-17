Thousands of sports cars lead funeral procession for Missouri boy who died from rare cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, Mo. -- A 14-year-old Missouri boy who died after a four-year battle with cancer got a huge show of support on Sunday where an estimated 4,500 sports cars led his funeral procession.

Alec Ingram had been fighting osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since April 2015. He passed away last week.

KMOV's Steve Harris sat down with Alec, who said his wish was to have sport cars lead the procession to his final resting place.

"Alec was just a kid we met. All of us cancer families just kind of know each other and stick together," Dana Manley said. "Alec was into super cars and sports cars. So, we put out a flier on Facebook to get as many as we could."

Manley's organization, Sydney's Soldiers Always, is named after her daughter who died from cancer. The organization recruited almost 4,500 sports and exotic cars. All cars were led by a Camaro limo.

Several hundred cars met at Six Flags St. Louis Sunday morning and then drove to Washington for the funeral at 1 p.m., and led the procession at 2 p.m.