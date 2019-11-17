Union Pacific’s ‘Big Boy’ locomotive steams into Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Big Boy locomotive pulled into Union Station Sunday evening as it continues crisscrossing the country as part of the 150th anniversary of the trans-continental railroad.

Twenty-five of the Big Boys were built back in the 1940's to get freight between Utah and Wyoming. Many of them are now in museums, but Union Pacific restored this locomotive this year. It's said to be the largest and most powerful steam locomotive operating in the world.

A big crowd greeted the locomotive as it arrived to Union Station. FOX4 spoke with people who said they enjoyed the opportunity to geek out, remarking that it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Big Boy will be at Union Station until Tuesday morning. Click on this link for more information about the train's stay in Kansas City and the route it's taking through the United States.