Adult, juvenile injured in KCK shooting

Posted 7:59 pm, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:06PM, November 18, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An adult and a juvenile were injured after a shooting in KCK Monday evening.

According to KCK police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Birch Drive before 7:30 p.m.

When the arrived, they found both an adult and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and police have not released any suspect information.

Earlier this year, one juvenile died after a shooting in the same location.

This story is developing and will be updated.

2300 block of Birch Drive

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.