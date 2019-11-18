Adult, juvenile injured in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An adult and a juvenile were injured after a shooting in KCK Monday evening.

According to KCK police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Birch Drive before 7:30 p.m.

When the arrived, they found both an adult and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and police have not released any suspect information.

Earlier this year, one juvenile died after a shooting in the same location.

This story is developing and will be updated.