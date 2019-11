WICHITA, Kan. – A strange sight puzzled neighbors in Goddard, Kansas, near Wichita.

A camel, donkey, and cow were spotted going through a neighborhood.

Social media raved about the early sign of Christmas, even the police department’s Facebook page suggesting the three friends were headed “towards a Northern star” just east of Goddard.

“We may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season,” the post said.

The owner of the animals was later found.