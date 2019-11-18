Clay County deputy shoots, kills man during altercation in Motel 6 parking lot, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County deputy shot and killed a man Monday night at a Motel 6 in the Northland, officials say.

Kansas City police, who are leading the investigation, said at about 4:15 p.m., a deputy conducted a car check at the motel’s parking lot, which is located on N. Randolph Road, just off Interstate 435.

Police said an altercation then occurred, and the deputy was forced to fire their weapon. The man died from the shooting. Officers have not released the man’s identity at this time. The deputy was not injured.

KCPD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.