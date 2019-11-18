Kansas City group begins clean-up at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One group, taking special interest in Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park, took the first steps at restoring the site this weekend.

Volunteers hosted their first park clean-up event Saturday. More than a dozen people showed up to help, removing everything from trash and clothes, to needles and broken bicycles.

“I was pretty excited. I thought there was going to maybe be five, and this group has proven to be strong supporters and they want to see a real change," volunteer Lauren Bell said.

The 42-acre park, located in between Swope Parkway and Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard, was named after King in 1978.

Interest in rehabbing the seemingly forgotten park picked up speed after the MLK Boulevard/Paseo vote.

The group is also working with a local designer to create a rendering of updated park that includes a King memorial, numerous ball fields, a playground and fitness area.

Bell said this is just the beginning.

“We have gotten a lot of trash picked up, but there's still a long way to go. Looking into Brush Creek, it’s pretty packed with trash," Bell said.

More clean-up events are scheduled in the future. If you want to get involved, click here.