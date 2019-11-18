Kansas City pastor wants help bringing early Christmas to homicide victims’ children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A pastor is holding a special toy drive in an effort to bring some holiday cheer and hope to children of murder victims and under-privileged youth in Kansas City.

The effort, titled #250Kids, is lead by Pastor Timothy Hayes, who knows first-hand the impact death can have on a child.

"I've done at least 125 services in the last few years. At least 100 of those are directly homicides. Another 10 of those are suicides. many of them fathers," said Pastor Hayes, who leads 24-Hour Faith Training Center.

For 28-year old Pastor Hayes, his time spent with many families is during some of their worst times, who says he remembers each victim by name, and saves every obituary.

But it`s what happens once the funeral service is over that`s started a passion within Hayes, as the focus moves from the victims to the surviving children.

"I want to make sure they get Christmas this year, and not just the children of many of these homicide victims, but the brothers and sisters where the moms are still grieving and not able to work," said Hayes.

As Hayes, his members, and even strangers began donating, the church sanctuary becoming a Toyland.

Hayes says 250 children is the goal. He is hoping to gift each child with a brand new toy for Christmas.

This is a big endeavor, and Hayes is relying on his faith in God and the community to deliver.

"If we can give a kid Christmas, then we can stop violence in the community. You won`t have to worry about going out to rob, or steal, or sell drugs to provide Christmas for your kids," said Hayes.

Hayes says is he is selecting children of low-income families, and children in foster care who will also benefit from the toy drive.

If you would like to donate towards the cause, click here.

You can also drop-off new, un-opened toys at the church, at 2908 Indiana Avenue.

The Banquet and Toy giveaway will be held December 7th at the Four Points by Sheraton. All children will be able to select whatever toy they want.