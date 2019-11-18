FOX4 Forecast: Soaring above average… Before the plunge!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will soar above average as we head into the middle of the work week. Enjoy this warm up because we are tracking a cold front that will increase rain chances and drop temperatures. The latest on the ups & downs in the updated Long Ranger here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

