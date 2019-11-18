× Lee’s Summit police find weapon on man reportedly acting erratically at preschool

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police arrested a man who was reportedly acting erratically while inside of a preschool Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Presentation Early Childhood Center, at the corner of NW Murray Road and SW 1st Street.

Sgt. Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department said staff was concerned about the man’s presence and that he was possibly armed, but managed to get him outside the building and lock the school down.

School staff immediately called police. When police arrived, they arrested the man.

Police did say they found a weapon on the man, but they did not specify what type of weapon it was.

No one was injured in the incident. The school is no longer on lockdown.