Metro business collecting winter coats for kids in need of homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local business is working to share warmth with kids in need of homes this winter. They're asking for your help.

"Put yourself in other shoes," Pres. of Maze Freight Solutions Jy Maze said. "What if it was you? What if you had no one?"

The owners of those 'hypothetical shoes' are local kids in need, who don't have real coats for the winter months.

President of Maze Freight Solutions relaunched the annual 'Kids in Coats' drive to help spread the some warmth and happiness.

"When we brought the coats to the orphanages the children were so happy," Maze said. "I mean, it wasn't about candy, it wasn't about toys it was about, 'Oh my goodness we have coats.'"

This year, they'll support four local organizations: The Missouri Baptist Children's Home, KVC, Hope Center and Halo Foundation.

"They come from certain situations that we can't even imagine being in," Maze said. "You know I'm able to provide my children with coats and gloves. They have aunts and uncles people who love them - these children don't have anyone."

There are six drop off locations in Kansas and Missouri, one of them being Salon LaRon near Brookside.

"It's that warm fuzzy feeling that you get when you're helping someone," Salon LaRon Owner Laron Green said. "Being in this industry I know when you look good you feel good and when you feel good you do good. So we definitely want to help these little kids feel good about themselves."

Maze hopes this will be the start to a positive trend in these kids' lives.

"They can grow up and pay it forward and say you know what someone cared for me, I can do this and I want to be in a position to help others," Maze said.

They are collecting new or gently used coats for kids ages 5 - 17 through Dec. 21, 2019.

More information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/maze-freight-solutions/kids-winter-coat-drive/484043072320771/

MISSOURI DROP SITES:

Salon Laron

404 E Gregory Blvd

KCMO 64131

EGM/Location 1

1730W. 63rd Street

KCMO 64110

Ranae's Childcare

4018 Flora Avenue

KCMO 64110

Garrett Academy

11301 Hickman Mills Drive

KCMO 64134

KANSAS DROP SITES:

Maze Freight Solutions

7900 College Blvd. #100

Overland Park, KS 66210

Braid Heaven

4311 Lloyd St . #3227

Kansas City, KS 66103