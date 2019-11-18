MGP Products Inc. to pay $1 million fine after 2016 chemical spill

ATCHISON, Kan. — An Atchison company has agreed to pay a $1 million fine, in addition to a guilty plea for violating the federal Clean Air Act after a chemical spill in 2016 sent multiple people to the hospital.

MGP Products Inc. pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of negligently violating Clean Air Act standards.

The company admitted that 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid were mistakenly combined with 5,800 gallons of sodium hypocrite, resulting in a chlorine gas cloud that enveloped the town on Oct, 21, 2016.

According to court documents, 140 people were sickened when a driver mistakenly connected the sulfuric acid line to the sodium hypochlorite line, creating the toxic gas.

In March, MGP, or Midwest Grain Products Inc. was indicted alongside Harcos Chemicals Inc. for violations of the Clean Air Act that put the public in danger.

The case against Harcos Chemicals is still pending.

