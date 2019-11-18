Oklahoma authorities say three dead in shooting at Duncan Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people were killed in a shooting on Monday morning at a Walmart in Duncan, which is a city about 30 miles north of the state line with Texas.

FOX4 sister station KFOR reports that officers responded at about 10 a.m. and that the shooter is among the three who are dead.

Duncan Police confirm the victims are two men and a woman.

Two of the victims were in a vehicle outside of the store when they were shot. The third person was in the parking lot of the store.

Police are interviewing witnesses and looking to see if there is any surveillance video of what happened.

Walmart released the following statement to KFOR:

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

Other details are limited, but this developing story will be updated and FOX4 will have coverage during our noon newscast.

Refresh this page for updates.