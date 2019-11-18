One year since injury, former Chiefs QB Alex Smith’s wife posts video sharing his recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday marks 365 days since former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith suffered a tragic leg injury that ended his season.

The 35-year-old Washington Redskins quarterback broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November 2018 and needed multiple operations.

On Monday, one year since the injury, his wife shared a touching video on Instagram filled with pictures of her husband’s recovery. The caption reads, “November 18th… 1 Year and so much to be grateful for.”

The video shows Smith lying in a hospital bed, finally being released from the hospital, going through therapy, having his brace removed, sprinting on a treadmill, working on his three-step drop on the field and much more.

Smith said he plans to play football again. When he returns to the field remains to be seen though. He has barely spoken publicly in the year since he was hurt.

The Redskins could use his help, too. Before Smith was injured, he led Washington to a 6-3 record. Since then, the Redskins have only won two games.