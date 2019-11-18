Platte County athlete get his kicks in on two different fields in same season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- Platte County's Grant Allen splits time between two sports during the fall. He's a center back on the soccer team -- and also a kicker for the school's football team.

"I tried it out and it just sort of clicked," Allen said.

"He just wants to go and just try whatever. He has no problems with that. It`s something he thought he could be good at. Turns out, he is really good at it," Platte County Coach Ashlyn Brantley said.

Allen excels on the field in both sports. But soccer is his true love.

"I like how continuous it is. It's kind of like you don't have a time to think and recover. So I guess it shows who's the fittest," Allen said.

Most days, Allen pulls double duty, going from one practice to the next. Sure, it can be a lot at times, but he enjoys the challenge.

"He enjoys being out here. He likes to have fun. He likes to work hard and he expects the same from his teammates," Brantley said.

Right now, both the soccer and football teams are just a few wins away from bringing home state championships.

It's been an exceptionally good year on the pitch. For their efforts, Platte County soccer earns Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.

It can be a little tough balancing two sports in one season. But Allen hopes the Pirates keep the wins coming.