× South Dakota’s ‘I’m on meth’ campaign prompts online guffaws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota’s new anti-meth campaign featuring people of different ages and races saying “I’m on meth” is prompting online guffaws.

Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday launched the nearly half-million-dollar campaign to increase awareness of South Dakota’s methamphetamine epidemic. The campaign includes a new TV ad, billboards, posters and a website .

The campaign’s motto — “Meth. We’re on it” — is superimposed over the state outline.

Meth. We aren't. — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) November 18, 2019

One Twitter user posted: “Surprising anti-meth campaign in South Dakota. With the theme ‘Meth. I’m on it,’ what could go wrong?”

Noem says South Dakota’s meth problem is “growing at an alarming rate.”

The Argus Leader reports a Minneapolis marketing agency created the campaign. South Dakota’s Department of Social Services paid the agency nearly $449,000 this fall, according to the state’s finances website.