Surprise! Parent pays it forward to Melcher Elementary teacher changing young lives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This FOX4 Pay-It-Forward Award goes to the teacher behind Melcher Elementary's "Linc Program," which provides a safe space for children before and after school.

Carla Henley, whose boys are in the program, nominated Calvin Wainwright for the award because she said he inspires hundreds of students through the program.

"He is good hearted he believes in helping the children as well as the parents," a fellow teacher said. "I wouldn’t work for anybody else."

On the day of the surprise Wainwright thought the award and $400 cash was going to another teacher. He had no idea that it was actually for him.

See the fun surprised that moved him to tears in the video player above.

