Upper Crust shares recipes for pumpkin pecan pie

Pumpkin Pecan Pie
Ingredients:
4 Large Eggs
3/4 Cup Firmly Packed Brown Sugar
1/4 Cup Dark Corn Syrup
1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar
1/2 TSP Salt
1/2 TSP Ginger
1/4 TSP Nutmeg
1 Cup Whipping Cream
1 1/2 Cup Pumpkin Puree
1/2 Cup Chopped Pecans
1 Unbaked Pie Crust, crimped
Directions:
Combine eggs, brown sugar and corn syrup in large mixing bowl, whisk until thoroughly blended. Stir in granulated sugar, salt, ginger and nutmeg. Add cream, pumpkin puree and chopped pecans; stir to blend. Pour mixture into an unbaked crimped pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees on lower oven rack for approximately 50- 60 minutes, until filling sets around edge and slightly loose in center. Let cool before slicing.
