Upper Crust shares recipes for pumpkin pecan pie

Posted 7:57 am, November 18, 2019, by

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

4 Large Eggs
3/4 Cup Firmly Packed Brown Sugar
1/4 Cup Dark Corn Syrup
1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar
1/2 TSP Salt
1/2 TSP Ginger
1/4 TSP Nutmeg
1 Cup Whipping Cream
1 1/2 Cup Pumpkin Puree
1/2 Cup Chopped Pecans
1 Unbaked Pie Crust, crimped

Directions:

Combine eggs, brown sugar and corn syrup in large mixing bowl, whisk until thoroughly blended. Stir in granulated sugar, salt, ginger and nutmeg. Add cream, pumpkin puree and chopped pecans; stir to blend. Pour mixture into an unbaked crimped pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees on lower oven rack for approximately 50- 60 minutes, until filling sets around edge and slightly loose in center. Let cool before slicing.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.