Upper Crust shares recipes for pumpkin pecan pie

Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

4 Large Eggs

3/4 Cup Firmly Packed Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup Dark Corn Syrup

1/2 Cup Granulated Sugar

1/2 TSP Salt

1/2 TSP Ginger

1/4 TSP Nutmeg

1 Cup Whipping Cream

1 1/2 Cup Pumpkin Puree

1/2 Cup Chopped Pecans

1 Unbaked Pie Crust, crimped

Directions:

Combine eggs, brown sugar and corn syrup in large mixing bowl, whisk until thoroughly blended. Stir in granulated sugar, salt, ginger and nutmeg. Add cream, pumpkin puree and chopped pecans; stir to blend. Pour mixture into an unbaked crimped pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees on lower oven rack for approximately 50- 60 minutes, until filling sets around edge and slightly loose in center. Let cool before slicing.

