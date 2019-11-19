40-year-old Lee’s Summit man charged after showing up to preschool with loaded gun in his pocket

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors filed charges Monday against a 40-year-old Lee’s Summit man who allegedly went to a preschool armed with a loaded handgun and more ammunition in his pocket.

According to charging documents Phil J. Spurgeon showed up to Our Lady of the Presentation Early Childhood Center, at the corner of NW Murray Road and SW 1st Street, around 11 a.m. Monday.

A witness told investigators, Spurgeon entered the building through the front door. She said when she asked him to leave as he sat down on a couch near the door, he said, “You don’t want me to do that.”

She also said she noticed he had his right hand in his jacket pocket and she could see that he was holding a gun.

Court documents said a second witness heard her speaking with Spurgeon so she too walked to the couch to asked him to leave. The second witness said when she tried to escort him out the door, he grabbed onto the door frame so she had to push him through to close the door.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident and showed Spurgeon waiting between two sets of doors after being pushed out. That’s where officers found him when they arrived on the scene.

According to charging documents, Spurgeon took the handgun out of his pocket and placed it on a table in the vestibule before surrendering to police.

Officers arrested him and found a Glock 19 9 mm handgun on the table. Court documents said the firearm was loaded with 14 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

Charging documents said police also found one spent 9mm shell and a second magazine loaded with nine rounds in his left jacket pocket.

There were 161 children between the ages of one and five years old and 25 staff members inside the school at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors charged Spurgeon with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.