Chef Jasper`s Fettuccine Pope John Paul XIII
Ingredients:
8 oz egg fettuccine
8 oz spinach fettuccine
1 cup prosciutto ham
1 T butter
1 T olive oil
1 cup grated Parmigiano
1 1/2 cup heavy cream
2 egg yolks
1/3 cup green peas
Black pepper to taste
Directions:
Cook pasta according to package directions and set aside. In a large sauté pan, over medium heat, add butter, olive oil and prosciutto. Sauté until crispy. Add heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add cheese and mix until cheese melts. Add pasta and toss. And peas and egg yolks and toss off the stove and serve immediately with cracked pepper.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.