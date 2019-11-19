Chef Jasper`s Fettuccine Pope John Paul XIII

Ingredients:

8 oz egg fettuccine

8 oz spinach fettuccine

1 cup prosciutto ham

1 T butter

1 T olive oil

1 cup grated Parmigiano

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

2 egg yolks

1/3 cup green peas

Black pepper to taste

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions and set aside. In a large sauté pan, over medium heat, add butter, olive oil and prosciutto. Sauté until crispy. Add heavy cream and bring to a boil. Add cheese and mix until cheese melts. Add pasta and toss. And peas and egg yolks and toss off the stove and serve immediately with cracked pepper.

