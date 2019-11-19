× Children’s Mercy Hospital restricts NICU visitors as respiratory viruses spread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Hospital makes a temporary change to its visitors’ policy.

The hospital announced that it will begin restricting siblings from visiting the newborn intensive care unit.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Children’s Mercy says the change is because of an unusually high number of respiratory viruses right now.

The new rule takes effect Wednesday and is in place until further notice.

The restriction only applies to the NICU at this time.