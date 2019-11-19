Kansas unemployment drops to 3.1%, lowest in more than 40 years

Posted 2:12 pm, November 19, 2019, by

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is reporting that its unemployment rate in October dipped to 3.1% and was at its lowest rate in more than 40 years.

The state Department of Labor said Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 3.2% in September and was below the 3.3% recorded in October 2018.

Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said the last time unemployment was 3.1% was in April 1979. The rate has stayed below 4% since January 2017.

The state had nearly 1.18 million people employed in private-sector, nonfarm jobs in October. That’s 13,600 more than in October 2018 for an increase of 1.2%.

The most robust over-the-year growth was in administrative, support and waste management services. They added 5,600 jobs for 6.9% growth and employment of 86,900 workers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.