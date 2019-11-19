KCPD disbands mounted patrol, reassigns officers to homicide squads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith announced Tuesday that he has made the difficult decision to disband the mounted patrol section effective immediately and put the eight officers assigned to it back on patrol.

The officers will be added to the homicide squads.

"Reducing violent crime is my top priority, and the Board has communicated that is theirs, as well,” Chief Smith said. “This decision is based solely on putting our limited resources where they are most needed to address that priority.”

According to the chief the clearance rate for homicides, the number of cases solved by detectives has fallen below the national average and it's hoped that this shift in resources will help police get a better handle on stopping violent crime.

Just this year, there have been 130 homicides in Kansas City. In October alone there were 27 drive-by shootings with 51 victims.

"No one takes joy in making these difficult decisions, but it is the right decision for the operations of this police department," Chief Smith said. "And for the citizens of this city that we have to make some adjustments and make sure our violent crimes unit and investigators are staffed at capacity they need to be staffed at."

There are currently 42 vacant police officer positions at KCPD.

The chief added that 's hopeful they unit may be able to be saved through a regional approach.

Earlier this year supporters of the mounted patrol successfully lobbied to keep the unit. They are called good ambassadors for police and effective at crowd control among large settings.