Local expert offers tips for staying healthy while traveling this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo, -- This Thanksgiving holiday is set to be a busy one for airports across the country.

The Transportation Security Administration said, starting this Friday, nearly 27 million people are expected to travel by air to their Thanksgiving destinations.

A lot of people packed onto airplanes means there's going to be a lot of germs. Between the coughing and sneezing, there's a chance you'll be exposed to some type of bacteria while traveling.

Doctors at Truman Medical Center said there are ways to lower your risk of getting sick at the airport this holiday season.

"You see people wearing masks. That's usually to prevent other people's coughs from getting to them," Dr. Benjamin Cross said. "You can wear masks. Cover your own mouth when you're coughing and everything. It's really about the frequency of keeping yourself clean."

Here are a few other tips for keeping the germs at bay and staying healthy to enjoy the holidays:

Wash your hands for about 20 seconds with soap.

Use lots of friction to scrub germs off when washing.

Wear a face mask when traveling through airport.

Cover your mouth when coughing.

Get plenty of sleep at night to keep immune system strong.

If you're going on a long car ride, get out to stretch your legs every couple hours.