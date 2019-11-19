Missouri man wanted by FBI for 8-year-long drug trafficking conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators with the FBI are looking for a man from Missouri who they say participated in a plan to traffic several types of deadly drugs.

Cory Brown, 30, is wanted for conspiracy to distribute at least a kilogram, or at least 2.2 pounds, of heroin, as well as cocain, crack cocain, oxycodone, codeine and marijuana, according to court documents. They state he participated in the conspiracy from January in 2011 to October in 2019, nearly eight years.

Federal court officials issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 1, 2019.

Brown, also known as “Twin,” is described as a black male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

In the documents, Brown is shown with two different hairstyles, which may alter his appearance.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on Brown to contact the nearest FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate.