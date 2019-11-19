Nearly a dozen cats in need of homes after being left in foreclosed Connecticut home

Eighteen cats were found to have been left in a foreclosed home in Bristol, Connecticut.

The Friends of the Bristol CT Animal Shelter posted to social media that it had a sudden “cat emergency.”

While they were able to get eight to other homes, 10 remain in need of being adopted.

The shelter asked that anyone interested in adopting a rescue cat give their name, address, phone number and home and veterinarian information to friendsbristolanimalshelter@gmail.com.

“These cats are not feral but they are scared,” the group said. “If you are friends with a rescue group, please share to them. Any left behind will have to be euthanized this weekend.”

The shelter said the bank is demanding that the house be cleared out.