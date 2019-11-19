One person critically injured after shooting, then crash near Independence, Prospect avenues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured Tuesday morning after being shot and then involved in a crash in Kansas City.

Police said just before 10 a.m. officers were sent to a crash near Independence and Prospect avenues.

When they arrived, they learned a passenger in one of the vehicles had been shot in the head. The driver said the shooting happened somewhere else, but police have not released that location.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The intersection was shut down for more than an hour Monday as police investigated and worked to clear the crash.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

