Belton police make big marijuana bust near middle school

BELTON, Mo. -- The Belton Police Department made a big drug bust this week, where someone was allegedly selling large amounts of marijuana within a block of Belton Middle School.

Officers served a search warrant Tuesday in the 100 block of E. Pacific Drive where they seized a large amount of illegal pot.

Even with medical marijuana laws changing, there are still laws in place preventing the sale of marijuana by people who are not working at a licensed dispensary.

"It's not a free for all where anybody can sell," said Lt. Dan Davis with the Belton Police Department. "At this point, the state of Missouri has not opened any licensed dispensaries. The amounts that were pictured on our social media post obviously were very large amounts consistent with distribution."

Davis also says that there have been multiple cases where the sale of marijuana resulted in violence.

"Even with the constitutional amendment that passed we have had cases here in Belton this year in which violent crime has occurred during transactions involving small amounts of marijuana. This obviously was not a small amount."

The crime lab is still trying to determine the exact of marijuana seized in the bust. Criminal charges are pending.