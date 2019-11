Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boursin mashed potato recipe

Ingredients:

5lb Peeled Potatoes

1/2 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1/4 lb butter

1/2 Tbsp Salt

1/4 Tbsp White Pepper

4 Tbsp Boursin Cheese

Directions:

Boil potatoes until fork tender. Then, put cooked potatoes through a potato ricer. Add cream, butter, salt, pepper and mix. Fold in Boursin Cheese shortly before serving.

